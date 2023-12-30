Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting December 30th, 2023

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be making intersection improvements on SR 112 and SR 76, consisting of grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

From Saturday, 12/30, through Wednesday, 1/3/24, from 9:00am until 3:00pm there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Saturday, 12/30, thru Wednesday, 1/3/24, from 9:00am until 3:00pm, the bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct it. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Saturday 12/30 thru Wednesday 1/3 (Excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 WB at MM 208 (Exit 208/ Truckers Curve) for restriping.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Saturday 12/30 thru Wednesday 1/3 (Excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-65 from the I-40 interchange to Rosa L Parks Boulevard (Exit 85) for installation of beam strength plates and expansion joint repairs.

Davidson County – I-65

I-65 bridge repair at Rivergate

Saturday 12/30, 8:00pm – 5:00am, lane closures on I-65 NB and SB will be alternating from near the Rivergate exit for final striping.

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Saturday 12/30 thru Wednesday 1/3 (Excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, installation of storm drainage, sanitary sewer, installation of water line, underground communications, and overhead power. Courtney Avenue, Kings Lane, West Hamilton Lane, and the merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City highway will be closed. Flaggers will be utilized.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County –

Tuesday 1/2 thru Wednesday 1/3, 7:30am – 5:00pm, there will be temporary daytime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Tuesday 1/2 thru Wednesday 1/3, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary nighttime shoulder closures in both directions for conduit installation at various locations throughout the project limits. (MM 174-196)

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving

Saturday 12/30 thru Wednesday 1/3 (Excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, one lane will always remain open. (MM 112 – 120)

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.