Montgomery County Prepares to Break Ground on New Highway Facility

Clarksville, TN – Excitement is in the air as the Montgomery County Government prepares to break ground for its new Highway Facility. Scheduled for Monday, May 20th, 2024, at 11:00am, the ceremony promises to mark a significant milestone in the county’s infrastructure development.

Located at 1213 Highway Drive, Clarksville, Tennessee, the facility aims to enhance efficiency and service delivery for residents.

Montgomery County Highway Supervisor Jeff Bryant, Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden, and Commissioner Ricky Ray are set to grace the occasion, underscoring the collaborative effort behind this initiative.

With state-of-the-art amenities and strategic positioning, the facility is poised to become a hub for streamlined operations and innovation in road maintenance and transportation management.

As the ceremony approaches, anticipation mounts for improved infrastructure and connectivity. The groundbreaking event symbolizes a commitment to progress and prosperity for Montgomery County, setting the stage for future development and growth.