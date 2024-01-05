Nashville Zoo announces Zoo Run Run set for February 17th

Nashville, TN – Experience a winter 5k adventure throughout the Zoo’s property at Zoo Run Run, presented by Publix on Saturday, February 17th, 2024. Put on your running shoes, bundle up, and gallop through the Zoo’s trails, including areas not normally available to the public.

On the day of the run, the Zoo will close early to the general public at 1:00pm. The Zoo will reopen at 2:00 pm for the event kick-off, and the race will begin at 3:00pm. Advance packet pick-up is available on February 15th and 16th from 12:00pm to 7:00pm at Nashville Zoo’s Croft Center.

Races

Choose to run or walk as a timed or untimed participant. The registration options include a timed run/walk for $50.00 and an untimed run/walk for $45.00. Please note pricing increases by $10.00 on February 11th and members save $5.00 per ticket through February 10th.

Every in-person registrant receives a long-sleeve performance t-shirt, a race bib, post-race refreshments, and free access to attractions until 5:00 pm. This year’s Zoo Run Run shirt design highlights the recent birth of the Zoo’s three critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs, and there is still time to cast your vote to help name the cubs.

Participants are encouraged to come dressed to impress in an animal or Zoo-themed costume for a chance to win a backstage pass tour for four. First, second, and third place will be awarded a medal in each timed finisher category, and first-place winners will also receive four Zoo tickets.

Race Observer

Race observers will have access to the Festival Field area inside the Zoo to watch the start/finish and enjoy free access to the zip line, carousel, and 4D theater throughout the race. Each person (ages 2+), including Zoo members, wishing to access the start/finish will need a $10 Race Observer ticket.

For more information and to register, please visit www.nashvillezoo.org.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

