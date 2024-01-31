Austin Peay State University Men’s Basketball offense goes cold at Jacksonville in 63-43 loss

Jacksonville, FL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball team was unable to overcome a cold-shooting night that saw it shoot 34.0 and 19.2 percent from the field and three-point range, respectively, and fell to Atlantic Sun Conference foe Jacksonville 63-43, Wednesday, at Swisher Gymnasium.

Ja’Monta Black led Austin Peay (10-13, 3-5 ASUN) with 11 points and a trio of three-pointers, while Sai Witt hauled in a team-high eight rebounds which featured a trio on the offensive end.

The Governors struck first, with DeMarcus Sharp coming up with a steal and step-back jumper on the first possessions of the game. The two sides traded scores for the first seven minutes of the contest, with APSU maintaining the advantage throughout.

After layup by Daniel Loos and loose-ball turnover by Jacksonville (11-11, 2-6 ASUN) brought up the under-12 media timeout, the Dolphins responded with a 13-0 run to take a double-digit lead after forcing seven-straight APSU misses from the field in a seven-minute span that ended with a Sharp jumper to cut the Govs’ deficit to 22-14 with 4:17 remaining in the opening half.

Black made it a seven-point game a minute later with his first triple of the night, but the Dolphins outscored APSU 5-2 in the final two minutes to take a 10-point lead into halftime.

The APSU Govs were held to 32.1 percent from the field on 28 attempts and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc in the final 20 minutes, while the Dolphins made their first of five three-point attempts of the half to take a then-game-high 13-point advantage.

Dezi Jones got in the scoring column midway through the second half with a three-pointer that brought APSU back within single digits at 43-34, but a 20-6 Jacksonville run answered it as they took a game-high 23-point lead with under 90 seconds remaining and come away with the 63-43 win.

Inside the Box Score

Austin Peay State University fell to 1-3 all-time against the Dolphins and 1-2 against them in Clarksville.

The Governors also fell to 2-11 in true road games.

Ja’Monta Black led Austin Peay State University in scoring for the fifth time this season with 11 points. He also led the Govs in three-pointers with three.

Sai Witt was the APSU Govs’ rebounding leader with eight boards, it marked the big-man’s fourth time leading the team in rebounds this season.



With Ja’Monta Black’s three-pointer with 3:19 remaining in the first half, he extended Austin Peay’s record of consecutive games with a triple to 689.



Dezi Jones reached 1,000 career Division I points with his three-pointer 10:33 into the second half.

After three straight games on the road, the Austin Peay State University men’s basketball team returns to Clarksville for three straight at F&M Bank Arena and 6-of-8 to end the regular season beginning with a Saturday 4:15pm contest against North Florida.