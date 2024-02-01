Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce February 2024 Events, Announcements

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming events and announcements during the month of February.

Wednesday, February 7th, the Chamber will hold a Clarksville Young Professionals (CYP) meeting at 12:00 noon, with a guest speaker Suzy Yates, Community Relations Officer from Fort Campbell Garrison, at Ajax Distributing Company, 300 Warfield Boulevard.

CYP is a platform for young professionals to build relationships, develop professionally, become politically and philanthropically active, and contribute to economic development and high quality of life in our community. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

Tuesday, February 13th at 8:00am, the Chamber will host “Is That Legal?” a Tennessee HR & Employment Law Session at 25 Jefferson Street, Terrace Level, featuring Tracy Provo Knight, J.D., M.B. Mitchell, Ross, Rocconi & McMillan, PLLC. Cost is $25.00 for members; for more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber’s Business After Hours will be held Thursday, February 15th from 5:00pm – 7:00pm, hosted by Millan Enterprises at the Jude Room, 210 South Third Street. This networking event is offered at no cost to Chamber members. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber will host the 16th Annual Home Show, March 15th-16th at Governor’s Square Mall, sponsored by Furniture Connection. All interested vendors are encouraged to reserve their space early. Booth spaces are available in 10×10, 10×20 and 20×20 feet. For more information, contact Tina Parker at tparker@clarksville.tn.us.

The Chamber office will be closed on Monday, February 19th, in observance of Presidents’ Day.