Clarksville Police Department request help identifying Fraud, Identify Theft Suspect

Clarksville Police are trying to identify the person in these photos in connection to Fraud and Identity Theft.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is investigating an Identify Theft / Fraud case that occurred on January 27th at approximately 11:31am.

A middle-aged white male went to the victim’s bank located on Dover Crossing Road and used the victim’s driver’s license to withdraw money out of his bank account.

The Clarksville Police Department asks for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect.

Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please get in touch with CPD Detective S. Davis at 931.648.0656, ext. 5064.

