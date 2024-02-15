48.8 F
Clarksville
Thursday, February 15, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Women's Tennis plays Middle Tennessee, Southern Indiana this...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis plays Middle Tennessee, Southern Indiana this weekend

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis hosts Middle Tennessee, Southern Indiana in Evansville. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team hosts Middle Tennessee in a Friday 1:30pm match followed by Southern Indiana in a Saturday 3:00pm match at the Evansville Indiana Tennis Center in Evansville, Indiana.

Austin Peay (1-4) defeated Western Kentucky 6-1 for its first win of the season and sixth-straight win against the Hilltoppers last Saturday in Evansville.

The Governors are 1-9 against Middle Tennessee (5-4) after falling to the Blue Raiders 4-3 last season in Murfreesboro.

Saturday will be the third meeting against Southern Indiana, with the APSU Govs winning the previous two matches.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

Following Saturday’s match, the Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team will face Vanderbilt in a February 25th, 11:00am match in Nashville at Montgomery Bell Academy.

Previous article
Clarksville Police Department request help identifying Fraud, Identify Theft Suspect
Next article
City of Clarksville offices to be closed Monday for Presidents Day
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online