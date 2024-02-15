City of Clarksville offices to be closed Monday for Presidents Day

Clarksville, TN – City of Clarksville offices will be closed on Monday, February 19th, 2024, in observance of Presidents Day.

Public safety departments will be on duty as usual on Monday, and all essential city services continue.

Clarksville Transit System (CTS) will continue to operate regular route service throughout the day.

The Clarksville Gas and Water Department (CGW) administration and engineering offices, including the north and south customer service centers, will also be closed on Monday, February 19th. In a gas, water or sewer emergency, customers should call 931.645.7400, or the emergency after-hours line, 931.645.0116. The Utility Billing Line, 931.645.7400, automated pay by phone; and online bill payment feature, will be operational.

CDE Lightband offices will be closed on Monday. In the event of a service outage, customers should call 931.648.8151. Customers can go online for service and bill paying information.

All City of Clarksville offices will reopen on Tuesday, February 20th, for regularly scheduled hours.