Austin Peay State University Student Noah Janecek Earns $90K Law School Scholarship Through APSU 3+3 Program

Clarksville, TN – At just 20 years old, Austin Peay State University (APSU) student Noah Janecek is already preparing for law school after earning a $90,000 scholarship to attend the Lincoln Memorial University Duncan School of Law through APSU’s accelerated 3+3 program.

The unique partnership allows qualified students in APSU’s Department of Political Science and Public Management to complete both a bachelor’s degree and law degree in six years instead of the traditional seven, saving students both time and tuition costs.

For Janecek, a Smyrna, Tennessee, native and graduate of Stewart’s Creek High School, the opportunity represents years of preparation paying off earlier than most students his age.

“It’s very, very exciting,” Janecek said. “Not only am I able to save that year of time and tuition, but I’m able to apply that to the future where I can enter the field a year earlier than I would otherwise. So not only am I not having to put in as much input cost, but I’m getting a lot more out of it.”

Janecek said his interest in politics first developed in middle school, fueled by curiosity about why people think, vote and form opinions differently.

“I just found it very interesting to see what drove people to vote in certain ways and opinionate in certain ways about political issues,” he said.

By high school, that interest had evolved into a passion for argumentation and law.

“I realized that I liked arguing a lot, and I wanted to be a lawyer,” Janecek said with a laugh. “I kind of see argument as a game. I’ve always been very competitive, so I sort of see it as trying to create this intangible advantage through an idea. It’s competitive, but it’s not combative. It’s kind of like an intellectual sparring match.”

At APSU, Janecek immersed himself in coursework that strengthened both his analytical thinking and legal interests. He pointed specifically to John Phillips’ “Foundations of Political Theory” course, where students debated philosophers like Plato, Socrates and Aristotle.

“It was sort of an unserious debate because it’s hard to quantify who the best political theorist ever is,” Janecek said. “But it really challenged me with arguing because the people I went against had very strong arguments for their side.”

Additional coursework in constitutional law and interdisciplinary honors seminars further reinforced his interest in legal reasoning and argumentative structure.

“We talked all about argumentative structure, deductive arguments, and analogical arguments,” Janecek said. “It was breaking down arguments and turning them into something tangible where you can actually see how they prove a point.”

Outside the classroom, Janecek has remained active through APSU’s Honors Program and the Student Government Association, where he serves as chief clerk managing and editing legislation. He also works for a Nashville nonprofit called The Free Store.

According to John Phillips, Janecek exemplifies the type of student the 3+3 program was designed to support.

“The 3+3 partnership is designed for highly motivated students who want to maximize both their time and their investment in college. Noah is exactly the kind of student this opportunity was built for,” Phillips said. “He has taken full advantage of his time at Austin Peay State University through rigorous coursework, leadership experiences and intellectual engagement both inside and outside the classroom. To see that dedication rewarded with admission to law school and a $90,000 scholarship at such a young age is incredibly exciting.”

Janecek said he is among the first APSU students in several years to fully complete the accelerated pathway, something he hopes encourages future students to explore the opportunity.

“I’m just thankful Austin Peay State University has this sort of program,” he said. “I’ve enjoyed my time on campus a lot and getting to meet all sorts of cool people. Being able to have access to opportunities like this in Tennessee is really special.”

About the APSU Department of Political Science and Public Management

Part of the College of Behavioral and Health Sciences, Austin Peay State University’s Department of Political Science and Public Management prepares students for careers in law, government, public service, and public administration through hands-on learning, civic engagement, and interdisciplinary study.

Students gain practical experience in leadership, policy, legal studies and public affairs while learning from faculty with international expertise across political science, law and public management.