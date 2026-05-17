Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for May 17th-21st, 2026

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can expect a stretch of summer-like heat to begin the week before thunderstorms and cooler temperatures move into the region by midweek. High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s through Tuesday, accompanied by breezy south winds, before rain chances steadily increase across the area Wednesday and Thursday.

Sunny skies will dominate the area during the day on Sunday, with temperatures climbing to around 91 degrees. South winds between 5 and 15 mph will help fuel the warm conditions, with gusts reaching up to 20 mph during the afternoon hours.

Conditions will remain calm Sunday night as mostly clear skies settle over Clarksville-Montgomery County. Overnight temperatures are expected to fall to around 68 degrees with light south winds continuing through the evening.

Another hot and mostly sunny day arrives on Monday, with afternoon highs again nearing 91 degrees. Winds from the south will increase slightly throughout the day, with gusts potentially reaching 25 mph at times.

Cloud cover will increase Monday night, bringing a slight chance of showers after midnight and a small possibility of thunderstorms toward early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will remain mild overnight with lows around 72 degrees.

Rain and storm chances begin increasing Tuesday as warm, unstable air continues moving into Middle Tennessee. Partly sunny skies are expected early, but scattered showers and thunderstorms could develop during the afternoon, especially after 1:00pm. Highs will remain near 90 degrees with gusty south-southwest winds.

Wet weather becomes more widespread Tuesday night as showers and thunderstorms become likely across Clarksville and Montgomery County. Mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions will continue overnight with temperatures dropping to around 68 degrees.

The greatest chance for rainfall arrives Wednesday as showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout much of the day. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler, reaching a high near 83 degrees while southwest winds remain light.

Storm activity is expected to continue Wednesday night, especially during the early evening hours before gradually decreasing after midnight. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place with overnight lows cooling to around 61 degrees.

Cloudy skies and lingering rain chances will continue Thursday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible across the region. Afternoon temperatures will cool significantly compared to earlier in the week, with highs only reaching the mid-70s.

The unsettled pattern will persist Thursday night with a lingering chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies. Overnight lows are expected to settle near 59 degrees, bringing the coolest temperatures of the forecast period.

Residents are encouraged to stay hydrated during the early-week heat and remain weather aware as thunderstorms move into the area during the middle of the week. Drivers should also use caution during periods of heavy rain and possible lightning as the unsettled weather pattern develops across Clarksville and Montgomery County.