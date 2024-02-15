Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for February 15th-19th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – As the week draws to a close, the weather forecast for Clarksville-Montgomery County shows an array of conditions ranging from showers to the possibility of snowflakes.

The sky will be partly cloudy tonight, and the temperature will dip to a low of 38°F. A gentle north-northwest wind, blowing at around 7 mph, will accompany the cool evening.

On Friday, as the day progresses, expect showers, especially after 2:00pm. The high temperature will reach approximately 56°F. The north-northwest wind will pick up, ranging between 6 and 14 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation stands at a significant 90%.

Rain showers may mix with snow after 10:00pm on Friday night, gradually tapering off. The low temperature will drop to around 26°F. Expect a brisk north wind, blowing between 10 and 15 mph, with gusts up to 25 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 80%.

Prepare for mostly sunny conditions during the day on Saturday, with a high near 36°F. The north-northwest wind will be moderate, ranging from 8 to 11 mph.

The skies will be mostly clear on Saturday night, and the low temperature will dip to around 22°F.

A sunny day awaits on Sunday, with the high temperature reaching around 49°F.

Clear skies continue into the night on Sunday, and the low temperature will be around 29°F.

Come Monday, expect abundant sunshine, with a high near 56°F.

The skies will be partly cloudy on Monday night, and the low temperature will be around 37°F.

Stay weather-aware this weekend and keep in touch with Clarksville Online for changing weather conditions in Clarksville-Montgomery County.