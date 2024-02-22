46 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 23, 2024
HomeNewsFormer Partner of Middle Tennessee Pie Five Restaurants Pleads Guilty to Theft...
News

Former Partner of Middle Tennessee Pie Five Restaurants Pleads Guilty to Theft and Tax Evasion

News Staff
By News Staff
Tax Evasion

Tennessee Department of RevenueNashville, TN – The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to Richard Davis, former partner of multiple Middle Tennessee Pie Five restaurants, pleading guilty to theft and tax evasion Thursday.

Judge Cheryl Blackburn accepted Davis’ guilty plea to theft and tax evasion stemming from Davis’ failure to remit sales tax collected from customers. Blackburn sentenced Davis to 10 years of probation. She ordered him to pay restitution of $474,785.11. 

“It is a felony for retailers to collect sales tax from the public and then fail to remit it to the state,” Tennessee Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said.” It is a breach of the public trust, and the Department of Revenue will never quit pursuing criminal sanctions to provide accountability for these actions.”

The department pursued this criminal case in cooperation with District Attorney Glenn Funk’s Office. Citizens who suspect violations of Tennessee’s revenue laws should call the toll-free tax fraud hotline at 800.FRAUDTX (372.8389).

About the Tennessee Department of Revenue

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws, as well as the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws.

The department collects around 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2023 fiscal year, it collected nearly $22 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $4.7 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.

To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

Previous article
APSU Beach Volleyball kicks off 2024 at Grand Sands Tournament
Next article
Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis is on the road Friday to face Cumberlands
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online