46 F
Clarksville
Friday, February 23, 2024
HomeSportsAustin Peay State University Men's Tennis is on the road Friday to...
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis is on the road Friday to face Cumberlands

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Travels to Williamsburg for Friday Match against the Cumberlands. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Travels to Williamsburg for Friday Match against the Cumberlands. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)

APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team heads to Williamsburg, Kentucky to play Cumberlands in a Friday 1:00pm match at the UC Tennis Complex. 

Austin Peay (3-1) defeated Southern Indiana last Saturday in Evansville, Indiana. Sota Minami paired with Aeneas Schaub and Javier Tortajada paired with Bodi van Galen earned APSU the doubles point. Minami, Van Galen, and Giovanni Becchis won their singles matches, giving the APSU Govs a 4-3 victory. 

The APSU Govs secured the doubles point against St. Louis. However, Minami and Becchis were the only two singles wins for the Governors, giving St. Louis the 4-3 win.

This will be the third meeting of the Governors and the Patriots, with the Patriots being undefeated against Austin Peay State University. The teams’ last meeting was February 23rd, as Cumberlands earned the 4-3 victory. 

Previous article
Former Partner of Middle Tennessee Pie Five Restaurants Pleads Guilty to Theft and Tax Evasion
Next article
APSU Women’s Basketball earns ASUN Championship spot with 54-42 home win over Central Arkansas
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online