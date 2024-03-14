78 F
Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis heads to Eastern Kentucky, Friday

Austin Peay State University Women's Tennis begins ASUN Play on the road at Eastern Kentucky. (Alex Allard, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Women's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team begins Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Friday 1:00pm CT/ 2:00pm ET match against Eastern Kentucky at the Greg Adams Tennis Center in Richmond, Kentucky. 

Austin Peay (4-5) enters Friday’s match after a 4-3 victory at Alabama-Birmingham on February 29th.

Austin Peay State University was down 3-1 before Pauline Bruns and Jana Leder tied the match with their singles wins. In the last match, Asia Fontana clinched the victory for the Governors with her 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Annalisa Smith.

This is the 20th meeting between the Governors and the Colonels, with the Colonels leading the all-time series, 16-3.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Charlotte, North Carolina to play Queens in a Sunday 1:00pm CT match at Howard Levine Tennis Center.

