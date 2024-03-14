Austin Peay State University Women’s Tennis heads to Eastern Kentucky, Friday

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s tennis team begins Atlantic Sun Conference play with a Friday 1:00pm CT/ 2:00pm ET match against Eastern Kentucky at the Greg Adams Tennis Center in Richmond, Kentucky.

Austin Peay (4-5) enters Friday’s match after a 4-3 victory at Alabama-Birmingham on February 29th.

Austin Peay State University was down 3-1 before Pauline Bruns and Jana Leder tied the match with their singles wins. In the last match, Asia Fontana clinched the victory for the Governors with her 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 victory over Annalisa Smith.

This is the 20th meeting between the Governors and the Colonels, with the Colonels leading the all-time series, 16-3.

Next Up For APSU Women’s Tennis

The Austin Peay State University women’s tennis team heads to Charlotte, North Carolina to play Queens in a Sunday 1:00pm CT match at Howard Levine Tennis Center.