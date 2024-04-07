Nashville Zoo Donates More Than $800,000 to Conservation in 2023

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo proudly announces a financial commitment of more than $800,000 to conservation programs in 2023 via our Wild Works conservation program.

All the selected programs help further Nashville Zoo’s mission and emphasize the importance of conserving species and their habitats both locally and around the globe.

Nashville Zoo recognizes the importance for international and regional collaboration and supports more than 30 organizations near and far that represent the Zoo’s conservation goals.

The total donation includes not only financial support, but also the acquisition and transfer of needed supplies as well as time and skills from the Zoo’s experienced staff. The selected organizations are working to save and protect species in their native region through wildlife rehabilitation, research, educational programming and more.

Selected conservation organizations are vetted by a committee composed of Zoo leadership, animal care staff and board members. Below are the top five organizations that received monetary donations from Nashville Zoo with a brief description for each.

Rainforest Awareness Rescue Education Center (RAREC) – located outside the small town of Iquitos, Peru; working to rescue, rehabilitate and release animals back into the wild that have been saved from the illegal pet trade and local markets.

Asa Wright Nature Centre – a non-profit land trust in Trinidad and Tobago working to preserve part of the Arima Valley in its natural state by creating conservation and study areas and protecting native wildlife.

International Rhino Foundation – working to save all five rhino species in the wild through intensive population monitoring, bolstering anti-poaching activities and partnering with local communities.

Komodo Survival Program – dedicated to saving Komodo dragons in their native range through educational initiatives, hands-on conservation work, population monitoring and more.

Wildlife Animal Conservation Institute (ICAS) – based out of Brazil; working to decrease the impact of roadkill on giant anteaters through GPS collars and genetic analysis methods.

For a full list of the conservation organizations Nashville Zoo donated to in 2023, got to our 2023 Wild Works Impact Story.

Special Thanks

Nashville Zoo would like to thank our donors, sponsors, and community members who have financially contributed to help us further our commitment to conservation in 2023.

The Zoo would like to extend a special thanks to the individuals, families, and foundations for their contributions, including the Melkus Family Foundation and Barbara J. Mapp Foundation. Also, special thanks to Nashville Zoo’s conservation committee chair, Barbara Turner, for her dedication and leadership this year.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown. For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.

Anyone can get involved in the Zoo’s conservation programs through donations, volunteer opportunities, visiting the Zoo and becoming a Zoo member. To learn about Nashville Zoo’s conservation work and how to get involved, visit the Zoo’s website at www.nashvillezoo.org.