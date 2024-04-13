Clarksville Civil War Roundtable to hold next meeting on April 17th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Civil War Roundtable announces its April 2024 program and speaker. The meeting is always open to interested members of the public.

The next meeting of the Clarksville (TN) Civil War Roundtable will be on Wednesday, April 17th, 2024, at Fort Defiance Park, our new home, 120 Duncan Street, off New Providence Boulevard. Turn onto Walker Street off New Providence Blvd. and then onto Duncan Street. There are site markers on New Providence Blvd above and below the park.

The meeting begins at 7:00pm and is always open to the public. The Clarksville Civil War Roundtable began in March 2004 and features well-known authors and historians as speakers. We continue our 20th year!

Our Speaker and Topic – “The Civil War Trip Of A Lifetime”

Over more than a year, John Banks crisscrossed the country exploring battlefields, historic houses, forts and more. Accounts of his travels to Gettysburg, Champion Hill, Antietam, and elsewhere appear in his recently released book, A Civil War Road Trip Of A Lifetime.

Join him for a road trip like no other. Of important note – John’s new book has 35 ratings on Amazon.com and all of them are Five Stars!

Banks is also the author of Connecticut Yankees at Antietam and Hidden History of Connecticut Union Soldiers. His work has been featured in such notable publications as The New York Times, Civil War Times, Civil War Monitor, Civil War News, America’s Civil War and Military Images. Banks, who attended Mount Lebanon (PA) High School, graduated from West Virginia University (B.A. in journalism).

A longtime journalist (The Dallas Morning News and ESPN), he is secretary-treasurer of The Center for Civil War Photography and a board member of the Save Historic Antietam Foundation and Battle of Nashville Trust.