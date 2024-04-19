Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting April 19th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing resurfacing work on I-24 from West of Trough Springs Road to Robertson County Line.

Nightly, from 8:00pm until 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures EB and WB for milling and paving activities. (MM 11-17)

Montgomery County – SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements. Grading, drainage, and construction of Remaining walls.

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 48

The repair of the bridges on SR 48 over Bartons Creek (LM 0.40) and Louise Creek (LM 3.36).

Continuous, the bridges will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the old bridge and reconstruct. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals at each bridge.

4/16, 9:00am – 2:00pm, SR-48 will be closed down intermittently to set beams for Bartons Creek bridge.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek (LM 1.53).

Continuous, the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Daily, 9:00am – 2:00pm, SR-149 will be closed intermittently to place netting along the outside of the parapet rail. Friday is listed as a back up day.

Cheatham County / Davidson County / Montgomery County / Robertson County – I-24

The replacement of flat sheet signs on various Interstate and State Routes.

From 8:00pm – 6:00am, there will be a temporary left lane closure on I-24 WB for the installation of flatsheet signs and footers. (MM 42 – 7 & MM 9 – 42) This will NOT be a continuous lane closure each night.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00m, there will be alternating lane closures on I-40 EB (Exit 208 B to I-65 N), and I-40 WB (Exit 208) for construction activities.

4/24 – 4/25 8:00pm – 5:00am, The I-40E ramp to I-65N will be narrowed to one lane and the I-40W ramp to I-65 will be closed for milling on Wednesday over Arthur Avenue and paving will be on Thursday.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

4/21 – 4/23, 8:00pm – 4:00am, there will be alternating Lane closures EB and WB for overhead sign removal.



Daily, 1:00pm (excluding weekends), there will be alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting.



4/21, 11:30pm – 12:30am, the Exit 216 I-40 West off-ramp will be closed for about an hour for overhead sign removal.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue (LM 8.80) and the repair of the bridge on I-40 over I-40, I-65 and the I-65 ramp (LM 16.14).

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am: there will be alternating lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for construction activities

Davidson County – SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary alternating lane closures on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, paving, water line work, storm drain installation and communications. The merging lane to Nashville on Ashland City Highway will be closed.

Davidson County / Rutherford County – I-440

Survey- Median Jersey barrier catch basins

(MM 7) Nightly, 8:00pm—5:00am, excluding weekends, there will be inside lane closures on I-440 EB and WB for survey work at the I-24 interchange. Superior Traffic Control will provide traffic control.

Davidson County / Rutherford County – I-24

Survey- Median Jersey barrier catch basins

(MM 66-52) Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, excluding weekends, there will be inside lane closures on I-24 EB and WB for survey work to the I-40 interchange. Traffic control will be provided by Superior Traffic Control.

Hickman County – I-40

The repair of the bridges on I-40 over Sugar Creek and Resurfacing on I-40

Nightly, 7:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-40 EB and WB for bridge repair work. One lane will remain open at all times.

4/20, 5:00am – 11:00pm., there will be temporary lane closures on I-40 WB for bridge repair work. One lane will remain open at all times.

4/19 – 4/21, 9:00am – 7:00pm, there will be a temporary lane closure on I-40 EB for bridge epoxy overlay. One lane will remain open at all times.

Robertson County – I-65

Interstate Widening – Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 NB and SB for roadway maintenance, One lane will remain open at all times.

Scheduled Maintenance Work

Robertson County – I-24

Milling and Paving

4/22, 8:00pm – 5:00am, one lane closed EB. Exit 24 on-ramp to I-24 will be closed while passing in front of the ramp.

Cheatham County – I-24

Milling and Paving

4/22, 8:00pm – 5:00am, alternating lane closures will take place in the EB lanes for milling and paving activities at MM 25-27

