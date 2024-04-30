Nashville Zoo Welcomes Adorable Piglet Quartet: Fig, Peach, Persimmon, and Clementine

Nashville, TN – Nashville Zoo is excited to announce the birth of four red river hog piglets, one male and three females named Fig, Peach, Persimmon and Clementine, born on April 11th, 2024.

The babies were born to first-time mom and dad, Truffles and Wilbur. This is the first litter of red river hog piglets born at Nashville Zoo bringing the total number of this species in the Zoo’s care to seven, including the babies.

Since this was Truffles’ first pregnancy, the Zoo’s hoofstock and veterinary teams worked closely together to monitor and ensure it was successful.

“Frequent ultrasounds were conducted throughout the pregnancy to check in on the health of the piglets,” said hoofstock keeper Morgan Fontenot. “We knew early on that Truffles was expecting three to four piglets.”

The piglets are strong and healthy and are continuing to bond with mom behind the scenes until the babies are big enough to move outside into public viewing.

Red river hogs (Potamochoerus porcus) are native to the rainforests spread across west and central Africa. They have a recognizable red coat and tend to wallow in rivers and streams. They have an omnivorous diet consisting of roots, fruit, seeds, nuts, birds, eggs, insects and more. Red river hogs are a social species and typically live in groups with up to a dozen individuals.

While red river hogs are not considered endangered, Nashville Zoo works with several organizations throughout their native range in Africa working to save wildlife and protect habitats. These organizations include Save Giraffes Now, saving giraffes through hands-on conservation efforts in the savanna, and Vulpro, restoring African vulture populations.

To learn more about Nashville Zoo’s conservation efforts, visit www.nashvillezoo.org/conservation.

About Nashville Zoo

Nashville Zoo is a nonprofit organization and an accredited member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, exemplifying the highest standards of animal care and husbandry. The Zoo is actively engaged in conservation research, habitat protection, breeding programs, and education initiatives in our backyard as well as around the world.

With support from the Nashville community, donors, and sponsors, the Zoo is ranked the number one tourist attraction in Middle Tennessee and welcomes more than 1.4 million guests annually. Nashville Zoo is located at 3777 Nolensville Pike just six miles south of downtown.

For more information about Nashville Zoo, visit nashvillezoo.org.