H&S Farms Delivers the Freshest Strawberries in Cunningham Tennessee

Cunningham, TN – Nestled in southern Montgomery County, Tennessee, lies a hidden gem for strawberry enthusiasts and nature lovers alike – H&S Farms. With the strawberry season underway, the fields of H&S Farms come alive with freshly ripened strawberries, beckoning visitors to embark on a delightful journey of flavor and fun.

“I have been coming here for a long time. We moved here 11 years ago, and I think I found it at least 10 years ago,” commented Diane Gilman. “The strawberries here are fantastic. Every year, they get bigger and bigger.”

Owned and operated by Robin and Laura Sleigh, H&S Farms boasts eight sprawling acres of strawberry fields, meticulously tended to ensure the highest quality produce. With strawberries as far as the eye can see, H&S Farms offers patrons the unique experience of handpicking their own berries or opting for the convenience of pre-picked gallons, priced at $2.75 per pound for self-pickers or $20.00 for a gallon of pre-picked berries. Renowned for their exceptional size and juiciness, the strawberries at H&S Farms are a testament to the dedication and care given to them by the Sleigh family.

“Normally, we open the last week of April, but we opened last week because we’ve had some good weather, so they’ve brightened. Our season usually runs from the last week of April through the first week of June,” said Laura Sleigh. “So far, it’s been going great. Last Saturday, customers were lined up down the drive and even down the road.”

But H&S Farms is more than just a strawberry farm – it’s a haven for families seeking wholesome outdoor fun. With its expansive fields and inviting ambiance, the farm provides the perfect backdrop for a family-fun day. From the joy of strawberry picking to the laughter of children frolicking amidst the greenery, H&S Farms offers something for everyone.

“I am out here picking strawberries. It was a lot more fun than I expected. We had a good time, and it was really easy to pick them, too,” Shamaya Harris said. “They are beautiful. I’m sure they’re probably the best strawberries we’ve ever had. Look at the color. They look pretty.”

In addition to strawberries, H&S Farms delights visitors with a charming array of potted and hanging flowers and plants cultivated in the farm’s greenhouses. Whether it’s a vibrant bouquet to adorn a table or a cascading plant to embellish a porch, the farm’s botanical offerings add a touch of natural beauty to any space.

“I have customers that come from Chicago, Texas, Indiana, and Alabama. They plan their vacations around the strawberry season. It’s fun to see them every year,” Sleigh stated.

Open seven days a week, from Monday to Saturday, 8:00 am to 7:00 pm, and Sundays from 12:00pm to 5:00pm, H&S Farms invites guests to immerse themselves in the splendor of nature and savor the simple pleasures of the season.

Located at 500 Seven Mile Ferry Road in Cunningham, Tennessee, H&S Farms is more than just a farm – it’s a destination brimming with warmth, charm, and the sweet aroma of strawberries in the air.

