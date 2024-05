Lexington, KY – Lauren Lewis, a junior on the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team, competed in the NCAA East First round as one of the fastest 800M runners in the East Region Thursday at Kentucky’s Outdoor Track and Field Facility.

Lewis earned a time of 2:13.23 in the 800M, which ranked second out of any Atlantic Sun Conference runner.

The APSU Govs conclude the 203-2024 track season and look towards 2024-2025.