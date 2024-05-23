Hopkinsville Community College GED® graduation to be held May 30th

Hopkinsville, KY – The annual Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) General Education Development Diploma (GED®) ceremony will be held on Thursday, May 30th at 7:00pm in the HCC’s Auditorium Building, Thomas L. Riley Lecture Hall. More than 80 adults from Caldwell County, Christian County, Todd County, and Trigg County will be eligible to be recognized during the ceremony for receiving their GED credentials. The High Scorer award will also be presented.

Kentucky Deputy Secretary of Agriculture Warren Beeler will be the ceremony speaker. He earned a bachelor of science degree in animal science from Western Kentucky University. Prior to his current position, he served as Executive Director in the Kentucky Governor’s office focusing on agriculture policy as well as the General Superintendent with North American International Livestock Exposition.

He has been actively involved as a livestock show judge for the last 47 years, participating in shows across 43 states. Deputy Secretary Beeler has received numerous honors, including being named to the Kentucky Pork Producers Hall of Fame, Western Kentucky University Agriculture Alumnus of the Year, University of Kentucky Animal and Food Science Hall of Fame, and Distinguished Rural Kentuckian. He lives on a 220-acre livestock farm in Caneyville, Kentucky with his wife of 42 years, DeeDee. They have five children and two granddaughters.

HCC’s location of Kentucky Adult Education is in the college’s Technology Center, 2nd floor. KYAE provides free instruction for individuals preparing to take the GED to earn the High School Equivalency Diploma.

For information regarding the GED preparation or testing, call 270.707.3925 or visit https://rebrand.ly/GEDatHCC .

