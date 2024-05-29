APSU Softball has Five Govs selected to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team

Austin, TX – As announced Tuesday, five Governors from the Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team have been selected to the 2024 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District© Team.

Leading the Govs CSC All-District selections are graduate outfielder Kendyl Weinzapfel and senior outfielder Megan Hodum, who both finished the 2023-24 school year with 4.0 grade-point averages.

The two are joined by junior third baseman Macee Roberts (3.864 GPA), junior first baseman Kylie Campbell (3.829), and senior pitcher Jordan Benefiel (3.778 GPA).

This is the second straight year that Campbell, Hodum, and Weinzapfel have been selected to the CSC All-District team.

Weinzapfel graduated in the Spring of 2023 with a bachelor’s degree in marketing and is currently working on her master’s degree in leadership. Hodum graduated this Spring, earning a bachelor’s degree in radiologic science, Benefiel with a bachelor’s degree in marketing, and Campbell with a bachelor’s degree in Agri-Business—in just three years—while Roberts majors in biology.

The 2024 Academic All?District® Softball Teams, selected by College Sports Communicators, recognize the nation’s top student?athletes for their combined performances on the field and in the classroom.

The CSC Academic All?America® program separately recognizes softball honorees in four divisions — NCAA Division I, Division II, Division III, and NAIA. Academic All?District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All?America® ballot. First?, Second? and Third?Team Academic All?America® honorees will be announced on June 18th.