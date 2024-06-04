1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment Deactivation Ceremony at Fort Campbell

Fort Campbell, KY – On May 30th, 2024, the 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment, part of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), held its deactivation ceremony at Fort Campbell. The deactivation marks a significant moment in the Army’s ongoing effort to restructure its warfighting capabilities.

The ceremony was attended by a large contingent of soldiers, veterans, family members, and dignitaries, all gathered to honor the storied history and contributions of the 1-32 Cav.

1-32 Cav was deactivated as part of the Army’s restructuring of its warfighting stance.

The 1st Squadron, 32nd Cavalry Regiment has been an integral part of the 101st Airborne Division’s operations, participating in numerous deployments and missions worldwide. Its deactivation will see its members transition to other units, bringing with them the expertise and experience gained during their tenure with the regiment.

The deactivation of the 1-32 Cav is a reminder of the ever-evolving nature of military strategy and the continuous efforts to maintain a robust and responsive force. While the regiment’s active duty may have ended, its legacy and the values it upheld will continue to resonate within the Army and the wider community.

Campaign Participation Credit

World War II Normandy Northern France Rhineland Ardennes-Alsace Central Europe

Southwest Asia Defense of Saudi Arabia Liberation and Defense of Kuwait Cease-Fire

War on Terrorism Iraq: Iraqi Surge



Decorations