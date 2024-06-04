TWRA Youth Fishing Rodeo to be held at Liberty Park Pond on June 8th

Clarksville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) is thrilled to announce the annual Youth Fishing Rodeo, set to take place on Saturday, June 8th, 2024, at the scenic Liberty Park Pond in Clarksville.

This cherished community event is open to all youth aged 15 and under, offering a fun and engaging opportunity to foster a love for fishing and the great outdoors.

In preparation for the event, the Liberty Park pond will be closed to public fishing starting Tuesday, June 4th, ensuring the pond is well-stocked and ready for the young anglers. The rest of Liberty Park will remain accessible to the public both before and during the event.

The pond will reopen for public fishing at 11:00am on the day of the event, following the conclusion of the Fishing Rodeo.

The Youth Fishing Rodeo is a free event that begins with registration on June 8th at 7:00am at Liberty Park. Fishing kicks off promptly at 7:30am and continues until the final weigh-in at 9:00am.

An awards ceremony will immediately follow, where young participants will be recognized for their efforts and achievements. Throughout the event, door prizes will be handed out to add to the excitement. Pre-registration is not required, making it easy for families to participate.

Participants are reminded that parking along the road or on the grass within Liberty Park is strictly prohibited. Violators will be towed at their own expense, so it is important to park only in designated spots throughout the park to ensure a smooth and safe event for everyone.

The event details are as follows:

Date: June 8th, 2024

June 8th, 2024 Time: 7:30am – 9:00am

7:30am – 9:00am Ages: 4 to 15

4 to 15 Location: Liberty Park Pond, 1190 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, Montgomery County, TN

Liberty Park Pond, 1190 Cumberland Drive, Clarksville, Montgomery County, TN Host: TWRA

TWRA Contact: Scott Bauer at scott.bauer@tn.gov

Participants should note that only those aged 15 years and younger are eligible to enter. Each young angler is allowed to use one fishing pole, which they must supply themselves. Fishing rods, tackle boxes, trophies, and other prizes will be available. Parents are encouraged to support their children but are not permitted to fish on their behalf.

The TWRA Youth Fishing Rodeo at Liberty Park is more than just a fishing event; it is an opportunity to create lasting memories, enjoy the beauty of nature, and instill a lifelong passion for fishing in the next generation. Don’t miss out on this exciting event that promises fun, competition, and camaraderie for young fishing enthusiasts. We look forward to seeing you there!

Photos from Last Year’s Event