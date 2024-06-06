Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces 2024-2025 Board of Directors, 2024 Annual Award Recipients

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announces its 2024-2025 Board of Directors.

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated its 119th year in Montgomery County. At the annual Gala, held June 4th, 2024, incoming Chairman Mike Rainey welcomed the 2024-2025 Board of Directors.

Serving on the executive committee are Doug Englen–Chair-Elect, Bell Textron, Inc.; Mark Kelly–Immediate Past Chair, The Air Assault Team; Jamie Durrett–Legal Counsel; Shannon Kitchen–Secretary/Treasurer, Fortera Credit Union; Lisa Baggett–Chair, Membership Services, United Community Bank;Walt Lord–Chair, Military Affairs, Austin Peay State University; Jay Albertia–Chair Public & Community Affairs, Progressive Directions, Inc.; Mark Holleman–Co-Chair Public & Community Affairs, Coldwell Banker Conroy, Marable, & Holleman; Niesha Wolfe–Chair, Business Development, Gingham Picnic Basket and Café; Kevin Kennedy, Jr.–Co-Chair Business Development, Spring Creek Pediatric Dentistry.

Newly appointed to serve three-year terms on the board of directors are John Peck, F&M Bank; Cameron McWhirter, ACT Brokerage Inc.; Edith Thompson, Ebony & Ivory Fine Gifts and Boutique; Brian Taylor, CDE Lightband; Susan Zidek, Troy Industries; Zach Hayes, Higgins Insurance.

At the annual Gala the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the 2024 awards:

Ted A. Crozier Sr. Community Commitment Award, Kevin Kennedy, Sr., The Kennedy Law Firm, PPLC; Boots to Suits Award, David E. Smith, Clarksville Aerial Photography; Young Professional of the Year, Erin Yow, Clarksville Christian School; Valerie Hunter-Kelly Woman in Business Award, Kimberly Wiggins, Montgomery County Trustee; Ambassador of the Year, Shannon Kitchen, Fortera Credit Union; Lifetime Achievement Award, Ross H. Hicks.

About the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce was established in 1905 to represent the interests of the business community and its membership by advancing community development, promoting the business and economic environment, and improving the welfare of the community by enhancing the quality of life in the region. The Chamber elects new leadership each fiscal year, with the fiscal year running from July 1st to June 30th.

The Board of Directors, Executive Committee, and Ex-Officio members of the Board attend quarterly meetings and provide direction for Chamber staff and volunteers.