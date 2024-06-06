71.8 F
Connecting Clarksville: LiveWell Health & Wellness Expo Draws Hundreds to Beachaven Winery

Clarksville Living MagazineClarksville, TN – Hundreds were at Beachaven Winery recently for Clarksville’s Manifest Magic BGC’s LiveWell Health & Wellness Expo. Event organizer Samantha Lamb said, “We are hoping to bring awareness to minorities in our community about health and wellness resources that are available to them.”

More than 250 registered prior to the event, and great weather brought a big crowd to the 5th annual Expo. Attendees interacted with physicians, nurses and other healthcare professionals as well as fitness and rehabilitation experts, and many other members of the health and wellness community.

Dr. Gregory Fryer of Medical Direct Care was one of the featured speakers of the day. “I want tot talk about what we can all do to stay healthy,” Fryer said. “It’s about eating the right food, getting enough water, and exercising. People have to understand that medicine alone is not fixing things.”

