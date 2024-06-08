APSU Volleyball hires Ashley Gasaway as Assistant Coach

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University (APSU) head volleyball coach Taylor Mott has announced hiring Ashley Gasaway as an assistant coach ahead of the upcoming fall season.

“We are excited to add Ashley to our staff,” said Mott. “She has coaching experience at many different levels and a huge passion to learn and grow the game. She will primarily work with our setters but will help in all aspects of our program.”

Gasaway comes to Clarksville after spending the 2023-24 season as assistant coach at UNC Greensboro. While with the Spartans, she was responsible for coaching in-game defensive strategies and serving targets. She also oversaw the team’s travel plans and budget while creating recruiting schedules for the coaching staff.

“I am very excited to be joining the staff under Coach Mott and want to thank her for the opportunity,” said Gasaway. “I look forward to working closely with the staff and each player to develop skills, foster teamwork and create an environment of growth and success.”

Prior to her time in Greensboro, Gasaway served as an assistant coach at Western Carolina as the team went 20-13 and made a National Invitational Volleyball Championship appearance, reaching the quarterfinals. She worked with the Catamounts’ setters and oversaw team travel while assisting in content creation for the team’s social media platforms.

Gasaway also brings in six years of experience coaching at the club level, most recently serving as an assistant coach at Southern Region High Performance in Atlanta. There, she ran camps and assisted in game time decision making.

From 2017-2022, she was a Master Coach at Aftershock Volleyball Club in Loganville, Georgia, where she designed and led coaching practices for the club coaches while assisting those coaches in practices and monitored team progress.

Gasaway also served as the Club Director of Player Development and Marketing from 2018-2020, creating schedules for teams, assisting in the hiring and training process of new coaches, developing marketing plans, and increasing club participation rates by 200 percent.

She also led Brookwood High School’s junior varsity team to a Gwinnett County runner-up finish in 2022 and also assisted with varsity team setters. Prior to that, she oversaw varsity, junior varsity, and middle school programs at Logansville Christian Academy.

Gasaway graduated from Kennesaw State University in 2018 with a bachelors in Public Relations. She was also a student athlete from 2014-2016 at Point University, where she was the starting setter.