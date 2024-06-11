Clarksville Screaming Eagles Youth Football and Cheer holds Youth Football Camp at APSU

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Screaming Eagles youth football and cheer programs (CSE), with the invaluable support of our community, held their 4th Annual Bugatti Football and Cheer Camp at Austin Peay State University’s Jenkins Family Field House. – The Clarksville Screaming Eagles youth football and cheer programs (CSE), with the invaluable support of our community, held their 4th Annual Bugatti Football and Cheer Camp at Austin Peay State University’s Jenkins Family Field House.

This year’s camp was a heartfelt tribute to the late Darius “Bugatti” Bogertey, a man who played a significant role in bringing former and current professional football players to Clarksville for CSE youth camps since 2021. His mother, Bernadette Bogertey, and the Clarksville Screaming Eagles coaches and staff were also present, honoring his memory.

The Clarksville Screaming Eagles were honored to have special guest appearances by Reggie Ragland (Super Bowl LIV winner with the Kansas City Chiefs), Taj Smith (Former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver), Mike Tyson (Former Texas Texans Safety), and the West Creek High School Cheer Squad, adding a touch of stardom to our event.

The Bugatti Football and Cheer Camp, a one-day event, saw a remarkable turnout with over 90 youth football athletes and 30 cheer athletes from the surrounding Clarksville and Fort Campbell area, spanning ages 4 to 13.

CSE Football and Cheer 2024 season kicks off this coming weekend, June 8th. With over 40 coaches and team managers from Clarksville and Fort Campbell this year has an astounding seven football teams and five cheer squads from ages 4 to 14, following three championship football teams and two championship cheer squads in 2023.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience at the 5th Annual Bugatti’s Football and Cheer camp on May 31st, 2025! Start preparing for an amazing day filled with fun and learning.