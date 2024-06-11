Austin Peay State University Football announces changes to 2024 Schedule

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, the United Athletic Conference (UAC) announced two changes to the Austin Peay State University (APSU) 2024 conference football schedule due to changes within the conference.

Austin Peay State University now travels to Utah Tech on October 19th to take on the Trailblazers in St. George, Utah. In turn, the Governors will host Eastern Kentucky on November 16th for a 1:00pm game at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville.

The remainder of the 2024 football schedule remains the same with seven home games and eight UAC contests on tap as Govs look to defend their 2023 conference title in head coach Jeff Faris’ first season at the helm.

From now until June 16th, fans can call the Austin Peay State University ticket office to purchase the perfect gift for Father’s Day, courtesy of APSU Athletics and Snap-On Tools. Valued at $250.00, this Father’s Day bundle costs $85.00 and includes:

Two GA season tickets for the 2024 football season

Two VIPeay Blazin’ Zone passes for a game of choice (excluding Homecoming)

Snap-On COB LED Pocket Flood/Flashlight with a laser pointer

25% off total purchase coupon at Snap-On Tools

Call the APSU ticket office at 931.221.PEAY (7329) to get your dad’s gift today!

