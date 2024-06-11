Florim USA receives Patriotic Employer Award

Clarksville, TN – Florim USA, a renowned industry leader in porcelain tile manufacturing, has been honored with the Patriotic Employer Award.

The award, presented by Stephen Baird, the Tennessee Representative for ESGR (Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve), recognizes Florim USA’s unwavering commitment to national security and the protection of freedom through support of employee participation in the United States National Guard and Reserve Forces.

ESGR is a Department of Defense office that promotes cooperation and understanding between Reserve Component Service members and their civilian employers. ESGR assists with educating both parties of their rights and responsibilities under the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment.

US Navy Reservist John West, Florim USA Central Maintenance Mechanic, nominated his Supervisors Mauro Tortorelli and Giuseppe Zio for the award, for their ongoing support of requirements related to his service.

John has served multiple tours of duties during his 30-year tenure at Florim USA, including tours in Afghanistan, Africa, Germany and other locations in support of the global war on terrorism. He says he has always been warmly welcomed back to Florim USA.

“Without the support I’ve received from Florim USA, I would not have been able to go out and do the work I did. I knew when it was all over, I’d be welcomed with open arms. I would call Giuseppe and he’d say ‘come on back!’” said John.

John is one of fifty current military reservists and/or US Armed Forces veterans currently employed by Florim USA. Florim USA is proud to receive the award and will continue to support and encourage the patriotic service of employees.

About Florim USA

Florim USA in Clarksville, TN, is one of the largest floor and wall porcelain tile manufacturing plants in North America. Established in 2000, the facility spans over 1 million square feet of covered space and produces over 105 million square feet of tile annually. Our core principles are product innovation, quality, design, and ecological mindfulness.

With several global and national environmental accreditations and certifications, Florim USA is the largest manufacturing facility in the world to achieve the WELL Health and Safety Rating. In December 2022, Florim USA was declared a Benefit Corporation, updating its charter to formally commit to working for the good of the community and the planet.

Produced for a variety of channels, Florim USA’s tile is represented in over 2500 stores nationally. MILE®stone is the manufacturer’s distributed brand.