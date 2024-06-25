Nashville Sounds blanked on the road at Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 2-0

Jacksonville, FL – In the first game of the second half of the season, the Nashville Sounds (38-38, 0-1) failed to put together much of a rally in a 2-0 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (36-40, 1-0) on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

In what was a quiet night at the plate for both sides, there was just one scoring play that made all the difference. After Jacksonville’s Troy Johnston led off the bottom of the sixth with a single, Will Banfield hit a homer to center field off Nick Bennett (1-4) that gave the Jumbo Shrimp a 2-0 advantage.

The Sounds pitching staff held their own throughout much of the contest. DL Hall made his fourth start on his current rehab assignment from Milwaukee. He worked 2.2 innings and gave up four singles and a walk but did not give up any runs. Bennett allowed just the home run across 2.2 innings (5 H, K). James Meeker and Nolan Blackwood combined to hold the Jumbo Shrimp hitless over the final 2.2 innings.

Nashville hitters failed to threaten at any portion of the contest. Chris Roller had a single with two outs in the fifth, and Garrett Mitchell had a leadoff knock in the sixth. Those were the only two knocks in the game. Edward Cabrera, who was on rehab assignment from Miami, held the Sounds hitless through the first four innings. Bryan Hoeing (1-1) also added two scoreless with five strikeouts, while Emmanuel Ramirez (S, 5) put away the Sounds in the ninth.

Evan McKendry (1-4, 5.63) gets the start in game two of the series tomorrow. Marlins prospect Max Meyer (0-3, 6.23) will get the ball for the Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch is set for 11:05am in a matinee Wednesday at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

DL Hall (2.2 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB) had his third consecutive scoreless outing on rehab assignment. The left-hander is 0-0 with a 2.70 ERA (6.2 IP/2 ER) with seven hits and five walks since joining Nashville on June 13th. Hall has been on Milwaukee’s injured list since April 21st with a left knee sprain.

Garrett Mitchell (1-for-4, K) is batting .270 (10-for-37) with an .898 OPS in nine games on rehab assignment. He’s been on Milwaukee’s injured list since March 25th.

Joey Wiemer was ejected by home plate umpire Tyler Jones after arguing from the dugout in the sixth inning. He is the first Sounds player to be ejected this season. Manager Rick Sweet was the first Sounds club member to be ejected, which occurred last Friday, June 21st vs. Durham.

