APSU Softball Hosts Murray State for Rivalry Showdown at Cathi Maynard Park

Clarksville, TN – Coming off its third Atlantic Sun Conference series win of the season, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team takes a step out of league action when it hosts rival Murray State in a Tuesday 3:00pm midweek at Cathi Maynard Park.

Last time out, Austin Peay (30-7) went 2-1 in a weekend series against Bellarmine, with the series being moved to Middle Tennessee’s Blue Raider Softball Field due to inclement weather in Clarksville Friday-Sunday. Both of the Governors’ wins during its fourth weekend of league action came in the form of 8-0, five-inning wins, with reigning ASUN Pitcher of the Week Samantha Miener taking the win from the circle in both outings.

Miener appeared in all three games over the weekend, where she tossed 12.2 scoreless innings and held Knights’ batters to a .196 average.

Offensively, the Governors hit .375 over the weekend with five home runs and 10 extra-base hits. Sammie Shelander had six hits, three homers, and 10 RBI, with a pair of homers in Game 3’s win.

Led by seventh-year and the all-time winningest head coach in program history with 181 wins at the helm of Governors softball, Kassie Stanfill has led APSU to its fifth-ever 30-win season in program history, accomplishing such in a program-record 37 games.

Through the opening 37 games of the season, the Govs lead the ASUN in batting average (.336), doubles per game (1.59), hits (339), home runs (52), on-base percentage (.412), RBI (247), runs per game (7.14), slugging percentage (.569), total runs (264), and win-loss percentage (.811), all which rank Top 40 nationally. In addition to having the nation’s 20th-most homers, APSU’s 52 four-baggers this season are the second-most in program history and trail only the 2019 team’s 61.

Murray State (13-22, 4-11 Missouri Valley) is coming off a 2-1 serives win at Illinois-Chicago, where the Racers won the first two games, 10-6, 6-3, before falling in Sunday’s finale, 5-1.

MSU is led by Kara Amundson, who is 341-314-1 in 13 seasons leading Racers softball. Offensively, Katy Huels leads the team with 34 hits, while Ailey Schyck paces MSU with seven home runs, a .312 batting average, and .570 slugging percentage.



Tuesday’s midweek, and all Austin Peay State University home softball games will be live streamed on ESPN+ with Knox Rives on the call. Live stats also are available at the link above.

Series History

Murray State leads the all-time series, 23-15 and is 9-8 against the Governors in Clarksville.

Austin Peay State University has won each of the last three meetings against Murray State, including five of the last seven contests.

The APSU Govs defeated Murray State 6-3, March 29th, 2023 in Murray, Kentucky, the last time the two met.

Offensive options

Kylie Campbell leads Austin Peay State University with 47 hits, five triples, a .412 batting average, and .737 slugging this season while starting all 37 contests thus far.

After her three-homer weekend in Murfreesboro, Sammie Shelander is tied for a team-best 39 RBI, while her 35 hits are tied for fifth on the team. Shelander also is sixth on the team with five home runs.

Katie Raper leads APSU with 10 home runs this season and is one of nine Govs with multiple homers this year.

Sam Leski is tied with Shelander for a team-best 39 homers, and also is second on the team with nine home runs while starting all 37 games behind the plate.

Kayleigh Roper is another one of six Govs to have started all 37 games this season, with all of her starts coming at shortstop. One of two transfers who joined over the offseason from Florida Gulf Coast (Leski) she has 36 hits, 26 runs, and six home runs.

Austin Peay State University’s Kiley Hinton has had a career season during her sophomore campaign, she leads APSU with 12 doubles thus far and has 36 hits and seven home runs.

Austin Peay’s everyday leadoff hitter, senior Raylon Roach is another Governor enjoying a career season, where she has 29 hits, 22 runs and is batting .302.

Circle Chatter

The reigning ASUN Pitcher of the Week, Samantha Miener leads Austin Peay State University with 11 wins this season (11-2) with a team-best 2.62 ERA.

Ashley Martin leads the Govs’ pitching staff with 59 strikeouts this season and is 9-1 across 27 appearances which features a trio of starts.

Follow #Team40 on Socials

For news and updates throughout the 2025 Austin Peay State University softball season, follow the Governors on X and Instagram (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com for stories and schedule updates.

Next Up For APSU Softball

The Austin Peay State University softball team remains home to face North Alabama in a three-game ASUN Conference series beginning with a Saturday 1:00pm doubleheader and concluding with a single contest with a Sunday 1:00pm outing.