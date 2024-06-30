Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools Announce Key Administrative Changes in June

Montgomery County, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County School System (CMCSS) has announced several key administrative appointments for June 2024.

Dr. Christopher J. Causey has been named Chief of Staff. Erin Hedrick will serve as the new principal at Clarksville High School. Dr. Nigel Anderson has been appointed as the principal of Kenwood High School, and Dr. Brad Hutson has been selected as the principal of Northeast High School.

June 28th, 2024

Dr. Christopher J. Causey, Chief of Staff

Dr. Christopher J. Causey has been selected as the Chief of Staff for CMCSS, replacing Dr. Angela Huff who is stepping down to focus on her family after serving in CMCSS since 2018 as the Chief of Staff and Interim Director of Schools (2021-2022).

Currently, Dr. Causey is the Supervisor of High Schools and K12 Accountability for Sumner County Schools. Previously, he served for six years as the Director of Schools for Robertson County Schools. Under his leadership, Robertson County Schools had its first five schools to ever achieve TN Reward School status, the district grew from “In Need of Improvement” to “Achieving” in two years, over half the schools reached the highest Level 5 status for TVAAS, and the district’s ACT Average Composite Score increased, among other improvements and innovations.

Dr. Causey began his career in public education in 1996, and he has served as a teacher, basketball and baseball coach, assistant principal, principal, Supervisor of Accountability, and Supervisor of Middle Grades Education.

Over his nearly 30-year career in education, Dr. Causey has been a member of numerous regional and state-level leadership committees and organizations and has earned several accolades, including the Tennessee Association of School Librarians Administrator of the Year Award. He is a graduate of Leadership Middle Tennessee and Leadership Robertson County, and he has served on the Stokes Brown Library Board of Directors and Robertson County Education Initiative.

Dr. Causey is a McRel Balanced Leadership Trainer and has served as an adjunct professor and doctoral advisor at Trevecca Nazarene University. He earned his Ed.D. in Leadership and Professional Practice and M.Ed. in Educational Leadership from Trevecca Nazarene University and B.S. in Middle Grades Education from Western Kentucky University.

“As a former Director of Schools, I know the extremely challenging job that Dr. Luna-Vedder has,” stated Dr. Causey. “I consider it an honor to serve her and the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in this important role. I’ve spent almost my entire career “next door,” having the opportunity to work closely with many talented educators and leaders in CMCSS. My wife and I spend a lot of time in Clarksville-Montgomery County, especially with my son being a student at Austin Peay, and I look forward to building relationships with more people as I support the great work happening in CMCSS.”



“Dr. Causey has been a fantastic colleague, and I look forward to him joining us in CMCSS,” stated Dr. Luna-Vedder, Director of Schools. “He has existing relationships with several leaders in our community and across Tennessee, and his experience, knowledge, and focus on success for all students will serve us well as we continue to improve our services and programs.”

June 13th, 2024

Erin Hedrick, Clarksville High School Principal

Erin Hedrick has been selected as the principal of Clarksville High School. Hedrick is the founding principal of CMCSS K-12 Virtual School. Before founding the school of choice in 2021, she served as the CMCSS K-12 Virtual Coordinator, leading efforts to ensure continuity of education for the nearly 15,000 students whose families chose virtual learning in the 2020-2021 school year. Hedrick has 16 years of school administration experience, serving eight years as a principal at all levels and eight years as an assistant principal at Sango Elementary School.

Under her leadership, her schools have had strong academic achievement and growth, earning multiple Tennessee Reward School designations for being a top performer in the state. She began her career with CMCSS as a teacher in 2000, and she is a three-time winner of the Green Apple Award (2001, 2002, and 2004), was named a Teacher of the Year in 2006, and won the CMCEA Spotlight Award in 2011.

Over her 24-year career in public education, she has served in numerous school and district-level leadership roles and has led numerous professional learning sessions. Hedrick graduated from Clarksville High School and earned her M.A.Ed. and B.S. from Austin Peay State University.

Dr. Nigel Anderson, Kenwood High School Principal

Dr. Nigel Anderson has been selected as the principal of Kenwood High School. Currently, Dr. Anderson serves as an assistant principal at Northwest High School. He joined CMCSS in 2021 as a Coordinator of Special Populations, guiding schools on behavioral support programs and support for students with disabilities.

Before joining CMCSS, Dr. Anderson served in school administration in Illinois as a principal, Associate Principal of Operations, and Special Services Coordinator. He began his career in public education in 2011 as a School Psychologist.

Over his career, he has served in several school and district-level leadership capacities, specializing in special education, student discipline, school operations, and safety and crisis management.

Dr. Anderson earned his Ed.D. in Educational Leadership from the University of St. Francis, Ed.S. in School Psychology from The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, M.A. in Educational Administration from Governors State University, and B.A. in Political Science from National Louis University.

Dr. Brad Hutson, Northeast High School Principal

Dr. Brad Hutson has been selected as the principal of Northeast High School. Dr. Hutson has served at Northeast High School for the past 15 years since beginning his career with CMCSS in 2009.

Since 2016, he has served as an assistant principal and athletic director. He served as a speech, theatre, TV Production, and fine arts teacher for seven years, leading the Eagle News Network, Speech and Debate Team, and Student Government. Dr. Hutson has served in several school, district, and state-level leadership roles, including serving five years on the Tennessee High School Speech and Drama League (THSSDL) State Board and coordinating district and regional athletic events.

He was named a Teacher of the Year in 2015, the state THSSDL Educator of the Year in 2011, and a Green Apple Award winner in 2010. Dr. Hutson earned his Ed.D. in Leadership and Professional Practices from Trevecca Nazarene and his M.S. in Health & Human Performance and B.S. in Mass Communications from Middle Tennessee State University. He also received certifications from Bethel University and Austin Peay State University.