Nashville Sounds unable to catch Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp in 6-4 loss

Jacksonville, FL – Although the Nashville Sounds (40-40, 2-3) stayed within striking distance, they could not get over the hump and lost to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (38-42, 3-2) 6-4, on Saturday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

With the game tied at three in the bottom of the sixth, Javier Sanoja launched a two-run blast to center field to give the Jumbo Shrimp a lead they never gave up. Nashville had the bases loaded in the fifth inning and in the runners on second and third in the seventh but failed to plate runners in both frames.

DL Hall made his sixth rehab appearance with the Sounds and battled through trouble with four strikeouts in his three-inning outing. He stranded runners in all three innings and only allowed one earned run on 62 pitches. Carlos Rodriguez (4-6) returned to the Sounds with four innings in relief. He was hit hard and gave up five earned runs on six hits and was ultimately charged with the loss.

After Nashville fell behind 1-0 early, they tied it up in the bottom of the third when Garrett Mitchell hit into a double play that scored Yonny Hernández. The Sounds once again trailed after Victor Mesa Jr. had a two-RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the fourth but answered with two runs in the fifth via a Patrick Dorrian single and Mitchell sacrifice fly. The end of the order combination of Hernández and Dorrian accounted for six of the nine hits for the Sounds.

Jacksonville added another run in the seventh to extend their lead to 6-3, but Hernández cut into the lead with a single to right field that scored Joey Wiemer in the top of the eighth to bring the Sounds back within two. Mitch White tossed a scoreless frame in relief, but the offense could not work any magic in the ninth inning for a comeback.

The Sounds will attempt to salvage a series split tomorrow afternoon. Right-hander Garrett Stallings (0-1,5.36) will be on the bump for Nashville. He will face off against right-hander Edward Cabrera (0-1, 9.92) for the Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch is set for 1:05pm central time at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Post-Game Notes

Patrick Dorrian (3-for-4) had his first three-hit game of the season. His last three-hit game came on September 16, 2023, against Charlotte. This season, Dorrian is hitting .135 (14-for-104) with a .472 OPS. In June, he is hitting .231 (6-for-26).

Carlos Rodriguez (4.0 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 2 BB, 1 K) pitched in his first game for Nashville since June 5th. In his first three starts for the Brewers, Rodriguez went 0-3 with a 7.30 ERA (12.1 IP/10 ER). Tonight was his second relief appearance this season (April 5 versus St. Paul).

Mitch White has gone a combined 4 1/3 scoreless innings with three strikeouts in his last two outings. This season with the Sounds, White is 1-2 with a 8.71 ERA (10.1 IP/10 ER).

DL Hall (3.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 1 BB, 4 K) tossed his longest rehab outing with the Sounds. His previous high with Nashville was 2 2/3 innings on 46 pitches.

