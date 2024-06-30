Clarksville Students Excel at 2024 National History Day Contest

College Park, MD – Sixty-four Tennessee students recently competed in the National History Day® National Contest, held in College Park, Maryland. Eighteen group and individual projects from Tennessee students earned recognition, including three medals, one special award, two outstanding entries from our state, and eight honorable mentions.

“Our Tennessee students have worked incredibly hard and represented their schools, communities, and our state very well,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “We are proud of their fantastic achievements, and their unique experiences at the National History Day Contest will serve them well as they prepare for bright futures ahead.”

The 2024 contest theme was Turning Points in History. These students joined more than half a million students globally who completed historical research projects in one of five categories: documentary, exhibit, paper, performance, or website. To see the honorees from Tennessee, follow this link: https://tennesseehistory.org/wp-content/uploads/2024-Honorees-from-TN-NHD.pdf

After completing a project, students compete in a series of contests beginning at the local level. The top students from all 50 states, Washington D.C., U.S. territories, and international schools are invited to compete in the annual National Contest.

“Participating in the National History Day National Contest in 2024 is a special honor,” said NHD Executive Director Dr. Cathy Gorn. “As the organization celebrates its 50th anniversary, the students at the National Contest witnessed history. They have shown an incredible level of critical thinking, analysis, and research skills that will benefit them beyond their participation in NHD. I am proud of the students’ achievements this year and look forward to how they apply the skills they developed during their research in their future careers and lives.”

540 historians and education professionals served as judges for the students’ work. More than 100 students took home cash prizes between $250 and $2,000 for superior work in a particular category of judging.

2024 National History Day – Tennessee History Day Honorees

1st Place – Junior Individual Documentary

David Miranda

“Miranda v. Arizona: A Turning Point in Safeguarding Individual Rights”

Mid-South Gifted Academy

Educator: Jenn Morris

2nd Place – Senior Individual Documentary

Elayna Weintz

“The Congo Crisis: an Independence, a Murder, and a Capitalist Takeover”

Mid-South Gifted Academy

Educator: Jenn Morris

2nd Place – Junior Group Website

Aitan Martinez, Constantine Zhou, and Lucas Gonzalez

“The Year Without a Summer: An Explosive Turning Point in History”

Meigs Middle Magnet School

Educator: Becky Verner

Native American History Award AND Honorable Mention

Zee Carnes

Senior Individual Performance

“The Cherokee Syllabary: A Turning Point in Native American Education, Geo-Political Communication, and Intra-Tribal Gender Relations”

Disco Institute

Educator: Elithe Carnes

Outstanding Affiliate Entry, Senior Division AND Honorable Mention

Ashlynn York

Senior Individual Exhibit

“From Bombs to the Big Bang: How the Use of Radar in World War II Shook the Universe”

Clarksville Academy

Educator: Kristen Johnson

Outstanding Affiliate Entry, Junior Division AND Honorable Mention Junior Group Exhibit

Jonathan Brown, Lily Hummel, and Madelyn Fischer

“Penicillin: The Miracle Mold of World War II”

Spring Station Middle School

Educator: Christopher Harrod

Honorable Mention – Junior Group Performance

Lyla Navo and Piper Williams

“The Creation of the First National Bank and Its Successors”

Clayton-Bradley Academy

Educator: Nicole Whitecotton

Honorable Mention – Junior Individual Exhibit

Braelynn Kearns

“The Power of Courage: The Legacy of the Stonewall Riots”

Kirkwood Middle School

Educator: Aimee Hoffman

Honorable Mention – Junior Individual Website

Sawyer Smith

“The Phillips Screw: A Riveting Tale Threaded With Twists and Turns”

MidSouth Gifted Academy

Educator: Jenn Morris

Honorable Mention – Senior Individual Performance

Sara Grippo

“A Crossroad to Freedom: Jermain Loguen’s Rise to King of the Underground Railroad”

Agathos Classical School

Educator: Hannah Kelley

Honorable Mention – Senior Group Website

Ashley Bautista, Nancy Ortiz, and Zuleyka Macias

“The Triangle Shirtwaist Factory: The Fire That Ignited a Change in Worker Rights”

Memphis Rise Academy

Educator: Amanda Villani

Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award, Tennessee Nominee – Junior Division National Finalist

Mrs. Whitney Joyner

Kirkwood Middle School

Patricia Behring Teacher of the Year Award, Tennessee Nominee – Senior Division National Finalist

Ms. Rebecca Byrd

Sevier County Schools