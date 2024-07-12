Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency releases July 4th Holiday Operation Dry Water Boating Report

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) reports there were two fatal boating-related incidents over the four-day July 4th holiday and Operation Dry Water weekend. Each of the incidents involved men who fell from boats.

The first came July 4th as a 75-year-old Knoxville resident drowned while docking his boat at the Tennessee National Marina in Loudon County. The second occurred when a Dyer County man appeared to suffer a medical emergency and fell into the water while fishing at the confluence of the Tennessee and Hiwassee rivers.

Nine injury incidents were reported across the state. Five occurred in TWRA Region III, which covers the Cumberland Plateau and southeast Tennessee. Eight property damage incidents were reported in Region I (West Tennessee).

TWRA boating officers made 31 alcohol-related boating under the influence (BUI) arrests. Several written warnings and verbal warnings were issued, mostly due to marine events and compliance issues.

The TWRA’s number of fatalities stands at 11, compared to 14 during the July 4th holiday period last year. After receiving reports from the agency’s four regions, the TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement Division compiled the holiday statistics.

Operation Dry Water is a period of increased enforcement and education about the dangers of impaired boating around July 4th, one of the year’s busiest times for boating activity.