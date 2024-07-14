Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for July 14th – July 18th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – The week ahead in Clarksville-Montgomery County will bring a mix of sunny skies, hot temperatures, and increasing chances of thunderstorms midweek. Residents can expect a sunny and scorching start to the week, followed by a shift to more unsettled weather conditions.

Expect a sunny Sunday with a high near 95°F, but with heat index values reaching up to 102°F, it will feel even hotter. The winds will be calm, becoming west-southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday night will remain mostly clear with a low of around 73°F and calm winds.

The heat intensifies at a high near 97°F, and the heat index values are as high as 104°F on Monday. Winds will be calm, becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

It will stay mostly clear Monday night with a low around 74°F and a west-southwest wind around 5 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

There’s a slight 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1:00pm on Tuesday. The day will be mostly sunny with a high near 95°F and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday night brings a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1:00am, with a mostly clear sky and a low around 73°F. Southwest winds will continue around 5 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Wednesday, especially after 1:00pm, with a 60% chance of precipitation. The day will be mostly sunny, with a high near 91°F and southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph, shifting to the west-northwest in the afternoon.

There is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday night. The sky will be mostly cloudy, and the low will be around 68°F. North-northwest winds will calm in the evening.

There’s a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with partly sunny skies and a high near 83°F.

It will be partly cloudy Thursday night with a low of around 64°F.

Residents should prepare for a hot start to the week and stay hydrated. Check the weather forecast for updates on potential thunderstorms midweek, which could bring relief from the heat but also the risk of severe weather. Stay safe and plan accordingly for the changing conditions.