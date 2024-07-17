Clarksville Police Department requests public help locating Runaway Juvenile Nevan Boyd

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway juvenile, 17-year-old Nevan Boyd (a black male).

He was last seen on July 12th, 2024, at around 5:00pm at a residence on Paradise Hill Road. Nevan is in DCS custody and is originally from Murfreesboro, Tennessee.

He was last seen wearing a white hoodie and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 so an officer can check his status or contact CPD Detective Attwell at 931.648.0656, ext. 5741.