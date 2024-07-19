Montgomery County Commissioner Joe Creek Endorses Joe Smith for District 68 Seat

Montgomery County, TN – I am pleased to enthusiastically support and endorse Joe Smith for State Representative of District 68.

With Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson’s imminent retirement after two decades of exceptional service, it is critical to elect a candidate with the knowledge, experience, and ability to build effective relationships and make a meaningful impact for District 68 residents. Joe Smith is the candidate who possesses all these qualities.

Joe has dedicated his life to serving others. Born and raised in District 68, he worked on the family farm until graduating from Clarksville High School. Following his service in the Marine Corps with two tours in Iraq, Joe joined the Clarksville Fire Department, where he became certified as an Emergency Medical Responder and Hazardous Materials Technician. He later transitioned to helping run the family business and was motivated to enter public service, successfully serving as Montgomery County Commissioner for District 3 since his election in 2018.

As Montgomery County Commissioner, Joe has demonstrated his ability to solve problems effectively and build consensus. His leadership qualities were further recognized when he was appointed Mayor Pro Tempore due to his commitment to responsible governance and minimal tax burden solutions.

Beyond his professional achievements, Joe has contributed significantly to the local economy through his entrepreneurial skills in expanding Jodi’s Cabinet Sales, a successful family business founded by his mother, Jodi Whitlow Vaughn. Joe resides in Fredonia with his wife, Una, and they are deeply rooted in their community.

I am confident that Joe Smith is the best choice to represent District 68 in Nashville. His background, skills, and proven track record make him uniquely qualified to continue Deputy Speaker Curtis Johnson’s legacy of commitment to Clarksville-Montgomery County. I proudly endorse Joe Smith and hope everyone will join me in voting for him in the August 1st Republican Primary.

Joe Creek

Montgomery County Commissioner District 11