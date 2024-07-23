APSU Football’s Kirton, Knifeley Jr. Named to Preseason All-UAC Team, Govs Picked Fifth in Coaches Poll

Arlington, TX – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) football team had a pair of student-athletes named to the 2024 United Athletic Conference Preseason All-Conference Team with offensive lineman Chandler Kirton and defensive lineman Hosea Knifeley Jr. receiving preseason honors, announced Tuesday at UAC Media Day at Texas Live.

In addition, Austin Peay State University – which is coming off back-to-back conference championships – received one first-place vote and was picked to finish fifth in the 2024 UAC Preseason Coaches Poll in Jeff Faris’ first season as head coach. Faris, Kirton, and Knifeley Jr. will all be representing the Governors at the 2024 UAC Media Day.

Central Arkansas, who finished as the runner-up to the Governors last season, received five first-place votes and was picked first in the UAC Preseason Coaches Poll. Tarleton State received three first-place votes and was picked second, while Southern Utah and Eastern Kentucky were picked third and fourth, respectively.

Following Austin Peay State University in the coaches poll was Abilene Christian, North Alabama, Utah Tech, and first-year UAC member West Georgia.

A native of Atlantic Beach, Florida, Kirton was a First Team All-UAC selection in 2023 after starting all 12 games on the offensive line for the Governors. Kirton made 11 starts at right guard last season in addition to making his collegiate debut at center on the road against Tennessee at Neyland Stadium.

The 6-0, 291-pound redshirt junior offensive lineman blocked for an offense that ranked ninth in the FCS and led the UAC in scoring (34.1 ppg) last season. Kirton also helped the Govs’ offense rank 13th in the FCS in passing offense (247.1) and 14th in the total offense (426.8), while ranking second in the UAC in both those categories.

Hailing from Bowling Green, Kentucky, Knifeley Jr. was a Second Team All-UAC selection on the defensive line in 2023 after recording 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble – all career highs.

The 6-1, 237-pound graduate linebacker led the APSU Govs and ranked ninth in the UAC in sacks last season while ranking second on the team and 15th in the conference in tackles for loss. In addition, Knifeley Jr. led all Austin Peay State University defensive linemen in total tackles during the 2023 season.

APSU kicks off the 2024 season on August 31st at noon against Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium in Louisville, Kentucky. The Governors' home opener is scheduled on September 7th at 6:00pm against Southern Illinois at Fortera Stadium.

