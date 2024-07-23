Stephanie Gayler Promoted to Senior VP at Traditions First Bank

Clarksville, TN – The Board of Directors of Traditions First Bank is delighted to announce Stephanie Gayler’s promotion to Senior Vice President. With a wealth of experience and proven leadership, Stephanie is poised to make significant contributions to our executive team.

Stephanie Gayler brings 17 years of dedicated service to Traditions First Bank. Throughout her career, she has excelled in various roles at the bank, including loan processor, credit analyst, commercial lender, mortgage originator, and most recently Vice President/Secondary Market.

“I am excited to continue to grow professionally and eager to work with the executive team to continue meeting and exceeding customer expectations,” says Stephanie.

Her academic credentials include a Bachelor of Business Administration from Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU). Additionally, she has completed several prestigious programs through the Tennessee Bankers Association, including the Southeastern School of Consumer Credit, the Southeastern School of Commercial Lending, and the Southeastern School of Banking.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Stephanie is an active community leader. She currently serves as a member of the Joint Economic and Community Development Board for Dickson County and has previously held positions as the Chairman of the Dickson County Chamber and President of the Leadership Dickson County Alumni Association. Stephanie is married to her husband, Troy, and they have three children: Reagan, Gracie, and Jake.

Kyle Miller, President of Traditions First Bank, says, “Stephanie’s promotion to Senior Vice President reflects her unparalleled commitment to our bank’s success and her exceptional leadership qualities. We are confident that her expertise will greatly enhance our executive team and help us achieve new heights.”

About Traditions First Bank

Traditions First Bank is a locally owned community bank with locations in Erin, Dickson, Dover, and Clarksville, TN. It is a Member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender and was founded to focus on relationships and helping customers grow to reach their business and personal goals.

