Clarksville-Montgomery County Weekend Weather Forecast for August 18th – 22nd, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week, Clarksville-Montgomery County will experience a stretch of pleasant weather with mostly sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.

The area will enjoy mild days with highs in the mid-80s and cooler nights, making for a refreshing break from the summer heat. Winds will remain light, providing just enough of a breeze to keep conditions comfortable, especially during the afternoon hours.

Expect mostly sunny skies on Sundays with a high near 86°F. Northwest winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph, with occasional gusts reaching up to 20 mph.

The skies will remain mostly clear Sunday night, with temperatures dipping to around 65°F. North-northwest winds will persist at 5 to 10 mph.

A sunny day is in store for Monday with a high near 84°F. North winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph, again with gusts up to 20 mph.

Monday night will be mostly clear, with temperatures cooling down to around 59°F. North winds will stay light at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunny skies will prevail Tuesday, with a high near 81°F. A light north-northeast wind will blow at 5 to 10 mph.

Expect another mostly clear night with a low around 56°F Tuesday night. Northeast winds will be gentle at around 5 mph.

The day will be sunny Wednesday with a high near 82°F. Northeast winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday night will feature mostly clear skies and a low of around 58°F. Light northeast winds will persist at around 5 mph.

Thursday will be another sunny day, with temperatures climbing to a high near 87°F.

The week will close Thursday night with a mostly clear night and a low of around 64°F.

Looking ahead to the week, Clarksville-Montgomery County residents can anticipate a mix of warm, sunny days and cool, clear nights. This pattern will provide ideal conditions for outdoor activities, with comfortable temperatures both day and night. Expect the cooler, crisp air in the mornings and evenings, making it feel like a perfect transition into early autumn.