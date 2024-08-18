Nashville Sounds Rally in the Sixth to Secure 4-2 Series Finale Triumph against Durham Bulls

Durham, NC – The Nashville Sounds (62-57, 24-20) used an excellent start from DL Hall and a four-run sixth inning to beat the Durham Bulls (57-63, 21-24), 4-2, in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Without only two hits and zero runners to second base entering the sixth inning, Nashville’s offense exploded with five extra-base hits and four runs. Chris Roller began the inning with a solo home run to tie the game at one. Carlos Rodriguez and Brewer Hicklen followed with doubles to take the lead and Wes Clarke padded the lead with a two-run blast to center field to make it 4-1.

The cold bats early were forgiven in part because of DL Hall’s (1-1) dominance on the bump. After he made a start for Milwaukee last week, he returned to Nashville with his best start of the season. Hall allowed just two hits and one earned run with four strikeouts in a season-high six innings. His outing was mostly stress-free with the only run from the Bulls in the third inning on a sacrifice fly.

Rodriguez set the tone for the lineup with three hits out of the leadoff spot. Christian Arroyo and Clarke also had multi-hit games from the middle of the lineup. Clarke’s sixth-inning blast was his third consecutive game with a round-tripper.

With a 4-1 advantage when Hall was replaced in the seventh, Kevin Herget came in relief and got into some trouble. A hit-by-pitch and two singles made it 4-2 with no outs. But Herget gutted through the inning with two key strikeouts, finishing the inning without any more damage. Tyler Jay (S, 3) recorded the final fine outs with a breeze to lock up the win in the series finale.

Nashville returns home to start a series with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Tuesday night. Right-hander Chad Patrick (11-1, 2.85) will get the start for the Sounds and go up against left-hander Jonathan Bermudez (1-1, 5.30) for the Jumbo Shrimp. The first pitch is set for 6:35pm central at First Horizon Park.

Post-Game Notes

DL Hall (6.0 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 K) made his first start for the Sounds since August 6 with a start in-between with Milwaukee on August 11th. It was the first time he has completed the sixth inning in a start since May 10th, 2023 with Norfolk at Jacksonville. In 13 starts this season for Nashville, Hall is 1-1 with a 2.65 ERA (37.1 IP/11 ER) and 32 strikeouts.

Wes Clarke (1-4, R, HR, 2 RBI) has hit a home run in three consecutive games for the second time in his career (August 1st-3rd at Pensacola). In August, Clarke is hitting .257 (9-for-35) with a .933 OPS.

Carlos Rodriguez (3-5, R, 2B) had his first Triple-A three-hit game. This season with Biloxi, he had five three-hit games, two four-hit efforts, and a 5-for-5 game at Tennessee on May 1st.

Tyler Jay (S, 1.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER) only two saves with Nashville this season have come in the series versus Durham. Jay threw 3.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts versus the Bulls this week.

