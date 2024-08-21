Discover Clarksville’s Hidden Gems: Three Immersive Airbnbs for Adventurous Guests

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Realtor®, entrepreneur and military spouse Angie Morales-Link is a woman with a vision. She even created a vision board for a specifically themed Airbnb long before short-term rental properties became popular in the city, and just on the precipice of downtown Clarksville’s resurgence.

Today, Link and her husband, now a retired Army veteran, own three distinctly themed Airbnb homes that give visitors a whimsical and unique cottage experience within the city’s bustling downtown. The attention to detail in each design is something visitors simply must see to appreciate.

Link’s first property, The Pink House, incorporates a Tudor-style arched front and sits among a row of 1940s-era homes just outside the perimeter of the city’s central business district.

“I grew up with all women, and I wanted to bring something to Clarksville that was beautiful and feminine and an experience to make you feel like you were in the French country. Marilyn [Monroe] in her ornate frame blowing a pink bubble on the fireplace mantle sets the whole vibe,” she says.

Shortly after The Pink House opened, the house next door became available. Link created the Old Clarksville House (OC House) as a masculine counterpart that is fun and adventurous.

“The OC House is a speakeasy-themed, prohibition-era inspired Airbnb,” explains Link. It’s filled with manly décor like an old pipe collection, maps, and items that hint at Fort Campbell’s and Clarksville’s history. And yes, the house includes a hidden speakeasy accessible from a push-panel door in one of the main rooms.

Both houses include dreamy backyard spaces with gazebos, string lights, chandeliers, seating and large stone walkways. The areas connect, making them ideal for small weddings, receptions, showers and birthday parties.

This month, Link opened her third home, The Storybook Cottage which is within walking distance to one of the city’s newest coffee shops and eateries, Amsterdam Local Café, and to downtown Clarksville.

“Growing up in Florida and working at Disney, I wanted to bring just a bit of that magic to Clarksville,” says Link. “The stories in this home are told from the princess’ perspective — like they’ve decorated their own space.”

Rooms include an Alice in Wonderland Dining Room, Cinderella Living Room, Little Mermaid Kitchen, Snow White and Beauty and the Beast bedrooms, Jasmine bathroom, Princess & the Frog Sunroom, Captain Hook & Wendy Loft with a hidden Rapunzel Tower. Not all of the room decor is obvious, enticing guests to look for clues to reveal the sometimes-subtle characters and titles.

“I want to create spaces that make a visitor feel like they’re in a completely different world. How fun is it for you to feel like a princess or dress up in the 1940s and enjoy the speakeasy? Creating these experiences across the board – that’s what matters to me,” says Link.



All three homes offer the same layout, with two full-size beds downstairs and two twin beds upstairs and are available for rent on Airbnb. Learn more about each property at www.alphalinkhomes.com.

