Charming Collage Escapes – Clarksville Airbnbs

Clarksville, TN – Most people in Clarksville are familiar with the city’s booming real estate market, but did you know that there are hundreds of Airbnb properties available in Clarksville-Montgomery County?

We recently had a chance to go inside three of those properties, Angie Morales-Link’s Pink House, OC (Old Clarksville) House, and the just-completed Storybook Cottage.

Morales-Link has been in real estate in Clarksville for seven years. She is originally from Puerto Rico and has been living in the States since 1989. Her husband’s service in the 160th brought them to Fort Campbell, where he retired in 2021.

“We love it here, Morales-Link said. “We lived in Savannah, GA, for nine years and saw how quickly real estate markets can shift. When we got here I saw so much opportunity, I was ecstatic. I was like, why is no one seeing this? I didn’t make my first investment property purchase until 2019, so it has been five years that I’ve been investing in Clarksville.”

Two of Morales-Link’s Airbnbs are on Crossland Avenue. One is on Cumberland Avenue. Each one is unique and inviting.

Each house has a theme. The Pink House, originally built in 1951, is pink inside and out. But tastefully so. “ Choosing the colors took a lot of time – some pinks are obnoxious,” Morales-Link said. “I wanted a place where a girl can be a girl. There are lots of flowers and a picture of Marilyn Monroe. All girls raised me, so there is a Dirty Dancing poster on the wall and pink bows and ruffles.”

Inside, you’ll find a very cool retro refrigerator wrapped in pink, cozy furnishings and a beautiful fireplace in the living room. There is also a cherry blossom tree room and hummingbirds all around the house, which reminds Morales-Link’s mom.

The upstairs bedroom is what Morales-Link says she wishes her childhood bedroom had been, complete with an antique rocking horse. Despite the theme, they wanted to keep the integrity and originality of the house, so the original floors were sanded down and re-stained, and the original trim was preserved.

“It’s important for us to bring the history back,” Morales-Link said. “Our building downtown didn’t qualify for historic grants, so when we’re remodeling properties, we want to preserve the history and bring it back to life

Next door is The OC (Old Clarksville) House, which is finished out like a 1920s- 30s speakeasy. The house is finished in a very masculine style, with subdued colors, rich fabrics and textures, antique toys, etc. The loft, which is up a narrow and steep staircase, is very photogenic, as are several tableaux throughout the house. There is even a hidden panel that leads guests down to a tiny, secret bar. Shhh.

“This would be perfect for a guys’ night out to enjoy bourbon and cigars,” Morales-Link said. “It’s also a great place for a bachelor party or part of a wedding party. We are becoming known for bridal showers, baby showers, birthday parties, and smaller events. We offer various packages and provide tables to set up outside. The maximum capacity is twenty-eight people, and each house sleeps six. We’ve even done micro-weddings here. You can even rent out both houses.”

One of the houses was completed in March of 2021, another in October of 2022. The Storybook Cottage on Cumberland Avenue should be open by June of 2024. Morales-Link says customers do overnight or multi-night stays. She wants to emphasize that you don’t have to be from out of town. The properties are great for little getaways, special occasions, bachelorette parties, etc.

The Storybook Cottage was being completed at the time of publication. Morales-Link describes the theme as 1600’s Italian fairy tale. The house is a 1931 brick Tudor. Each house is equipped with one queen bed, one full bed, and two twin beds.“Here, it’s all princess-themed, and you’re the main character,” Morales-Link said. “We’ll have the Alice in Wonderland dining room, Cinderella living room, Little Mermaid kitchen, Snow White bedroom with Seven Dwarfs bathroom. There is also the Jasmine sunroom, the Beauty and the Beast bedroom, and upstairs is half Captain Hook’s quarters/half Wendy’s bedroom.

“I’ve bought all the big furniture pieces. Next, I have to start collecting all the decorative items. I love decorating, designing, and all that stuff, but at the end of the day, I play Monopoly; that’s my game. These are all 5 – 10-year investments because we see the growth in Clarksville. This town stayed steady even when the rest of the nation’s real estate markets were struggling. So, we’re really willing to invest in this market in the long term.

“These places are affordable, and you’re having an experience. It’s not just a bed and a shower. When you come here, you’re elevated to another place. You’re no longer in Clarksville; you’re in a little French cottage or a 100-year-old speakeasy.”

You can learn more about these properties at www.angiemoraleslinkhomes.com, www.alphalinkhomes.com, or by searching www.airbnb.com. Also, The Pink House or Old Clarksville House on Facebook and Instagram.