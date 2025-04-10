Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Faces Stetson in Friday Afternoon Match

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Stetson in a Friday 1:00pm CT match at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center.

Austin Peay (6-11, 1-5 ASUN) most recently defeated St. Louis, 5-2, on Tuesday in St. Louis, Missouri. The Govs secured the early doubles point and took singles wins on courts two, three, five, and six.

Stetson (14-4, 5-1 ASUN) took a 4-3 victory over North Florida on April 6. Despite not earning the doubles point, the Hatters earned four singles wins for the Atlantic Sun Conference Wins.

This will be the third all-time meeting of the Governors and the Hatters, with the Hatters leading the series, 2-0. The last matchup was a 7-0 Stetson win on March 22, 2024.

