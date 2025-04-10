51.1 F
Sports

Austin Peay State University Men’s Tennis Faces Stetson in Friday Afternoon Match

Austin Peay State University Men's Tennis Team Takes the Court in Florida for Friday Duel with Stetson. (Camille Blaylock, APSU Sports Information)
APSU Men's TennisClarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s tennis team faces Stetson in a Friday 1:00pm CT match at the Mandy Stoll Tennis Center. 

Austin Peay (6-11, 1-5 ASUN) most recently defeated St. Louis, 5-2, on Tuesday in St. Louis, Missouri. The Govs secured the early doubles point and took singles wins on courts two, three, five, and six. 

Stetson (14-4, 5-1 ASUN) took a 4-3 victory over North Florida on April 6. Despite not earning the doubles point, the Hatters earned four singles wins for the Atlantic Sun Conference Wins. 

This will be the third all-time meeting of the Governors and the Hatters, with the Hatters leading the series, 2-0. The last matchup was a 7-0 Stetson win on March 22, 2024. 

For news and updates throughout the Governors’ season, follow the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team on X (@GovsMTN) and Instagram (@GovsTennis) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com. 

