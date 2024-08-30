Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 30th, 2024

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing intersection improvements that include grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls on SR 112 / SR 76.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation.

Montgomery County – SR 149

The repair of the bridge on SR 149 over Yellow Creek.

Continuous (excluding holiday restrictions), the bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo and reconstruct the old bridge deck. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Cheatham County – SR 249

The construction of a concrete box beam bridge on SR 249 over Dry Creek, including grading, drainage, and paving.

8/29 – 9/4 (excluding holiday restrictions), Continuous, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

Davidson County – I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from I-65 to I-40 (East loop) including bridge expansion joint repairs.

9/3 – 9/4, 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for milling operations, along with intermittent temporary ramp closures.

The random on-call sign replacement on various interstates and state routes.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a double right lane closure on I-24 EB for overhead sign replacements.

The resurfacing on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for sign installation, degrassing, and milling operations.



LOOK AHEAD: 9/6 at 8:00pm – 9/9 at 5:00am (continuous), there will be a full road closure on I-24 WB from the I-65 split to the I-40 merge for joint repair.

Davidson County – I-40

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp (MM 210).

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be a lane closure on I-40 WB merge ramp/Exit 210B from the split of Exit 210B/Exit 210A to the merge of I-40 WB/I-65 SB for bridge construction activities.

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on I-40 (MM 216) at the Donelson Pike interchange.

8/29 – 9 /4 (excluding holiday restrictions), 1:00pm, there will be an alternating rolling roadblock on I-40 in both directions for blasting (MM 214 – 220).

Milling and paving.

LOOK AHEAD: 8/29, 8:00pm – 5:00am, Lanes 2 and 3 on I-40 EB will be closed for milling and paving. there will also be a Lane 1 & 2 closure on I-40 EB/I-65 SB at MM 82.4 and Exit 210 closure.

Davidson County – I-65

The repair of the bridge on the I-40 WB merge ramp over the I-65 NB merge ramp.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be lane closures on the I-65 NB merge ramp at Exit 82B from the split of Exits A&B to the merge of I-65 NB/I-40 EB for bridge construction activities.

The repair of the bridges on I-65 over Arthur Avenue.

8/29, 9:00pm – 5:00am, there will be alternating lane closures in both directions for a joint repair.

Dickson County / Williamson County / Cheatham County / Davidson County – I-40

The expansion of the SmartWay Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on I-40 from near I-840 in Dickson County to near U.S. 70S (Exit 196) in Davidson County -.

Daily (excluding holiday restrictions), 7:30am – 6:00pm, there will be daytime shoulder closures on I-40 in both directions to maintenance pads at the pull boxes throughout the project limits.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be nighttime lane closures on I-40 in both directions for guardrail installation.

Robertson County – I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be temporary lane closures on I-65 in both directions for punch list items (MM 112 – 120).

Robertson County – SR 76

Milling and paving.

Nightly (excluding holiday restrictions), 8:00pm – 5:00am, there will be intermittent lane closures in both directions for milling and paving operations.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. The contractors provide Information in this report to the Department of Transportation. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

