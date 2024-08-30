77 F
Clarksville
Friday, August 30, 2024
HomeNewsClarksville Police Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Accident on Providence Boulevard
News

Clarksville Police Investigating Deadly Motorcycle Accident on Providence Boulevard

News Staff
By News Staff
Clarksville Police

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) has responded to a single-vehicle fatal motorcycle crash that occurred at 12:05am at 624 Providence Boulevard (Alpine Water Beds).

Providence Boulevard is completely shut down in both directions between E Street and Oak Street, and FACT Investigators are en route to the scene.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared, and no other information is available for release at this time.

The victim’s name will not be released until CPD can verify that the next of kin has been notified.

Previous article
Nashville Sounds Secure Series Lead Over Charlotte Knights with 5-1 Win
Next article
Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting August 30th, 2024
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORIES

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2024 Clarksville Online