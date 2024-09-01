Clarksville-Montgomery County Weather Forecast for September 1st – 5th, 2024

Clarksville, TN – This week in Clarksville-Montgomery County brings a blend of sunny days and occasional rain showers, with comfortable temperatures expected throughout. Here’s a detailed breakdown of what to expect each day and night:

Expect a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday, mainly before 3:00pm. There will also be patchy fog early in the morning, clearing up by 9:00am. The day will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 84°F and calm winds shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts could range between a quarter and half an inch.

Partly cloudy skies will dominate Sunday night, with temperatures dropping to around 63°F. Winds will shift to the north-northeast at about 5 mph after midnight, bringing cooler overnight conditions.

Labor Day (Monday) will bring bright, sunny skies with a high near 86°F. A light northeast breeze will keep things pleasant throughout the day.

Skies will be partly cloudy, with lows dipping to around 60°F on Monday night. Northeast winds will continue at 5 to 10 mph, making for a calm and cool evening.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 87°F. Winds will be light, coming from the east-northeast at around 5 mph.

Clouds will begin to roll in during the evening Tuesday night, with a 20% chance of showers after 1:00am. The low will be around 66°F, with a calm breeze in the evening.

There’s a 40% chance of showers Wednesday, with thunderstorms possible after 1:00pm. Expect mostly cloudy skies and a high near 82°F. Southeast winds will be light at around 5 mph.

Showers and thunderstorms remain possible, with a 40% chance of precipitation Wednesday night. Skies will stay mostly cloudy, and the low will be around 65°F, with a gentle east-southeast wind.

A mix of sun and clouds will continue into Thursday, with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will reach about 80°F.

The 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue overnight Tuesday, with mostly cloudy skies and a low near 63°F.

This week promises a balance of sunny skies and rainy intervals, with cooler nights throughout. Enjoy the sunshine on Labor Day and be prepared for some possible mid-week rain showers.