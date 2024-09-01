Clarksville Police Department reports rollover crash on Whitfield Road at Briarwood Drive

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Whitfield Road, near Briarwood Drive on Sunday, September 1st, 20224.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:53pm Whitfield Road is currently shut down from Tracy Lane to Briarwood Drive.

One vehicle ran off the roadway and rolled over into a ditch.

The injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, and no other information is available for release at this time.

Motorists are advised to find an alternate route until the roadway can be cleared.